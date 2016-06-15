June 15 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* London Business School raises 125 mln pounds in first
fundraising (bit.ly/21lc7p4)
* Twitter invests in online music platform SoundCloud (bit.ly/21lbFr3)
* VW likely to rejig its components business (bit.ly/21ldzrF)
* Uber to tap debt markets for up to $2 bln (bit.ly/21ldlka)
Overview
- London Business School raised 125 million pounds ($176.46
million) in a major fundraising round, closing its five-year
fundraising schedule ahead of time.
- Twitter's venture capital arm has invested in
online music platform SoundCloud. The investment is reportedly
$70 million at a $700 million valuation.
- Volkswagen would seek to change its incentives
in its components business so they can compete more with
suppliers. It is likely to revamp its components business to
shore-up profitability.
- Car-hailing company Uber seeks to raise $2 billion in
leveraged loans and is being underwritten by Barclays
and Morgan Stanley.
($1 = 0.7084 pounds)
(Compiled by Sanganeswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)