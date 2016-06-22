UPDATE 3-Western Digital says Toshiba breaching contract, wants exclusive chip talks
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Nestle buys into Scottish wind power (bit.ly/28Njfe2)
* Qatari fund buys Balmain fashion house (bit.ly/28MgV2K)
* Transferwise to limit GBP transfers ahead of Brexit vote (bit.ly/28NjaXx)
* Tesla offers to buy SolarCity in stock deal (bit.ly/28MiPjT)
Overview
- Nestle has agreed to buy electricity from a wind farm being built near Sanquhar, southwest of Scotland. It signed a 15-year deal which would meet half the company's power needs in UK and Ireland.
- Valentino owner Mayhoola for Investments agreed to buy fashion-house Balmain. The terms of the deal was not disclosed immediately but the bidding process valued Balmain at 500 million euros ($562.40 million).
- Transferwise said in an email to customers that it will be imposing restrictions on transfers involving pounds beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday UK time until Friday when the referendum results are announced.
- Tesla made an offer on Tuesday to acquire SolarCity. The offer represents a value of between $26.50 to $28.50 a share. Elon Musk has a 22.2 percent stake in SolarCity and is the company's largest shareholder. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
