June 23 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Twilio prices IPO at $15 a share, above range (bit.ly/28QJ5O2)
* London mayor blocks green belt development (bit.ly/28QJnV4)
* EDF workers seek further delay to Hinkley Point project (bit.ly/28OGRvR)
* U.S. to hike duties on Chinese steel to over 500 pct (bit.ly/28OHJAE)
Overview
- Communications technology company Twilio priced
10 million shares at $15 each, beating the $11.31 price it sold
shares in its last private funding round.
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has blocked a housing development
because it was on "Green Belt" land and said he intended to use
his planning powers "to much greater effect" than his
predecessors.
- The EDF's workers' committee has turned to the
French courts to attempt delaying Britain's Hinkley Point
nuclear power plant, an 18-billion-pound project.
- The United States will impose duties of more than 500
percent on imports of certain steel products from China after a
ruling that the influx of Chinese steel has hurt the U.S.
industry.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)