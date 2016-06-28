June 29 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Corbyn defiant despite losing no confidence vote (on.ft.com/291pdY8)
Volkswagen still faces criminal probe after $15.3 billion
U.S. settlement (on.ft.com/2925KTI)
Lending Club cuts one in eight jobs as it seeks to draw line
under scandal (on.ft.com/29267xH)
Airbnb seeks $30bn valuation with new fundraising round (on.ft.com/2926sAp)
Overview
Jeremy Corbyn refused to step down as leader of the labour
party despite a vote of no confidence and resignations from his
front bench.
U.S. prosecutors said Volkswagen AG and its
suppliers still face a criminal investigation for their role in
the diesel emissions scandal, even as the company agreed to pay
up to $15.3 billion in fines.
U.S. online lender LendingClub Corp will cut about 12
percent of its workforce as it attempts to deal with a scandal
that led to the departure of its founder.
Apartment-sharing startup Airbnb is in talks for a new round
of funding that would give it a valuation of $30 billion.
