Headlines

Corbyn defiant despite losing no confidence vote (on.ft.com/291pdY8)

Volkswagen still faces criminal probe after $15.3 billion U.S. settlement (on.ft.com/2925KTI)

Lending Club cuts one in eight jobs as it seeks to draw line under scandal (on.ft.com/29267xH)

Airbnb seeks $30bn valuation with new fundraising round (on.ft.com/2926sAp)

Overview

Jeremy Corbyn refused to step down as leader of the labour party despite a vote of no confidence and resignations from his front bench.

U.S. prosecutors said Volkswagen AG and its suppliers still face a criminal investigation for their role in the diesel emissions scandal, even as the company agreed to pay up to $15.3 billion in fines.

U.S. online lender LendingClub Corp will cut about 12 percent of its workforce as it attempts to deal with a scandal that led to the departure of its founder.

Apartment-sharing startup Airbnb is in talks for a new round of funding that would give it a valuation of $30 billion.

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)