July 4

Credit Suisse triples special bonuses

Brexit doubts hit Bank of America sale of UK card unit

Brexit: George Osborne to slash corporate tax rate

Overview

Credit Suisse increased its bonus payouts to retain staff while it undergoes restructuring.

Bank of America Corp is close to calling off the sale of its UK credit card operation MBNA after the country's vote to leave the EU.

Chancellor George Osborne is planning to cut corporation tax to less than 15 percent in an attempt to woo businesses to invest in a post Brexit Britain. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)