PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* UK consumer confidence falls post-Brexit (bit.ly/29lilVI)
* FBI chief defends Clinton email probe (bit.ly/29ljhcA)
* Juno cancer drug trial on hold after deaths (bit.ly/29liA3i)
* Angela Merkel says Russia damaging Europe's security (bit.ly/29lkz7s)
Overview
- GfK prepared a special consumer confidence barometer which showed that for the period June 30 to July 5, the core consumer index fell 8 points to minus 9, with all key measures which were used to calculate falling.
- FBI Director James Comey defended his decision of not recommending prosecution of Hillary Clinton for mishandling secret information on her private email server.
- Biotech company Juno's shares fell by 28 percent in after-hours trading as it said three patients receiving the experimental cancer treatment had died. The U.S. FDA asked Juno to suspend the trial.
- German chancellor Angela Merkel blamed Russia for undermining European security. This comes just before the Friday NATO summit where the country leaders would meet. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
FLORENCE/LONDON, Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados Pipeline which has been shut for most of the last year could reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief Executive Austin Avuru said.
