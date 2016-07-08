(Adds headline for fourth item, changes date in dateline)

July 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* UK consumer confidence falls post-Brexit (bit.ly/29lilVI)

* FBI chief defends Clinton email probe (bit.ly/29ljhcA)

* Juno cancer drug trial on hold after deaths (bit.ly/29liA3i)

* Angela Merkel says Russia damaging Europe's security (bit.ly/29lkz7s)

Overview

- GfK prepared a special consumer confidence barometer which showed that for the period June 30 to July 5, the core consumer index fell 8 points to minus 9, with all key measures which were used to calculate falling.

- FBI Director James Comey defended his decision of not recommending prosecution of Hillary Clinton for mishandling secret information on her private email server.

- Biotech company Juno's shares fell by 28 percent in after-hours trading as it said three patients receiving the experimental cancer treatment had died. The U.S. FDA asked Juno to suspend the trial.

- German chancellor Angela Merkel blamed Russia for undermining European security. This comes just before the Friday NATO summit where the country leaders would meet. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)