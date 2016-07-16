July 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Turkey's Erdogan calls citizens to streets

Bill Ackman's bet sours as Herbalife settles with FTC

May pledges 'UK-wide approach' to Brexit talks

Attack in Nice: France reels from third terror atrocity in 18 months

Turkish president Erdogan asked his supporters to take to the streets in an attempt to fight off an attempted coup that has left Turks unsure of who was in charge of the country.

Herbalife Ltd signed a $200 million settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, dealing a blow to investor Bill Ackman's campaign to have the company labelled a pyramid scheme.

Theresa May said she will not trigger Article 50 until she has secured a "UK-wide approach" to talks with Europe.

France was the target of an attack in which 84 people were killed when a man drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice.

