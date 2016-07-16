July 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Turkey's Erdogan calls citizens to streets (on.ft.com/29Xxq0R)
Bill Ackman's bet sours as Herbalife settles with FTC (on.ft.com/29XxvS6)
May pledges 'UK-wide approach' to Brexit talks (on.ft.com/29XxNs9)
Attack in Nice: France reels from third terror atrocity in
18 months (on.ft.com/29XxPR3)
Overview
Turkish president Erdogan asked his supporters to take to
the streets in an attempt to fight off an attempted coup that
has left Turks unsure of who was in charge of the country.
Herbalife Ltd signed a $200 million settlement with
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, dealing a blow to investor
Bill Ackman's campaign to have the company labelled a pyramid
scheme.
Theresa May said she will not trigger Article 50 until she
has secured a "UK-wide approach" to talks with Europe.
France was the target of an attack in which 84 people were
killed when a man drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille
Day in Nice.
