Brexit uncertainty makes the case for a lower rate

Iran opens talks with Siemens and Rolls-Royce on energy investment

Bank of England rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said on Sunday he had already seen early signs that Britain's economy is heading for a period of slower economic growth and higher inflation after last month's Brexit vote.

Last week in London, Iran's energy minister Hamid Chitchian met representatives of Siemens AG and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc to discuss partnership in power generation technology. The talks indicate a gradual opening of Iran's economy following the lifting of international sanctions.

