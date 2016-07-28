July 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines * Hinkley nuclear plant delayed further despite EDF approval (on.ft.com/2aNKVNd)

* Merkel pledges to welcome refugees despite recent attacks (on.ft.com/2aNLDtD)

* Lloyds to cut 3,000 jobs as a cost-cutting measure post Brexit(on.ft.com/2aNLPt0)

* The Hinkley Point nuclear plant saw further delays on Thursday night as the UK government decided to hold another round of reviews. This delay came in spite of the nuclear plant getting the go-ahead from EDF, the project's French developer.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel has maintained her stance on her refugee policy even after the country saw terror attacks in the cities of Würzburg and Ansbach. She said the asylum seekers responsible for the attacks had "shamed the country that welcomed them" but that those fleeing from war-torn countries had a right to be protected.

* Lloyds Banking Group Plc said on Thursday it would accelerate its cost-cutting plan to help offset a more testing economic environment and a likely drop in demand for credit caused by Britain's vote to quit the European Union.