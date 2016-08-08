Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
UK Serious Fraud Office launches corruption inquiry at Airbus
Steinhoff targets U.S. with $3.8 bln deal for Mattress Firm
Worldpay set to expand into Australia
Overview
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has launched a formal investigation into suspected fraud, bribery and corruption in connection with commercial plane sales by Airbus, parent company Airbus Group said on Sunday.
South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV will buy Mattress Firm Holding Corp, the largest specialty bedding retailer in the United States, for $3.8 billion including debt, both companies said on Sunday.
British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc has obtained a licence to process payments in Australia, setting its push into the country as part of its global expansion plans. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
Jan 30 Some of Arconic Inc's biggest shareholders are pressing the company to remove Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.