* Germany's Sonnen raises $85m in fourth funding round on.ft.com/2e9z7ZB

* Vanguard cuts ETF fees in Hong Kong on.ft.com/2e9zvr1

* EU leaders to hold talks on Russian political meddling on.ft.com/2e9A1VZ

* UK prosecutors question Barclays executives for Libor probe on.ft.com/2dHc98V

- German energy storage start-up Sonnen has raised $85 million in its fourth fundraising round, securing investments from Envision Energy and Thomas Putter, former chairman of Allianz Capital Partners.

-The world's second-largest asset manager, Vanguard, cut expense ratios on five of its Hong Kong ETFs by up to 18 basis points, thereby reducing annual fees to between 18 and 35 basis points from the previous 25 to 45 basis points.

- EU leaders are set to discuss on the basis of intelligence findings on whether Russia is interfering with European politics. EU diplomats said due to growing anxiety of Russian support for far-right and populist movements, "several" countries had stepped up scrutiny of possible links with Moscow.

- The Serious Fraud Office has stepped up the probe into whether senior bankers allegedly ordered the lowballing of Libor at Barclays Plc. The SFO is questioning former and senior managers of Barclays in a probe to examine if the bank submitted low Libor rates, which would have made it look healthier than it really was. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)