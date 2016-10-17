Oct 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Germany's Sonnen raises $85m in fourth funding round on.ft.com/2e9z7ZB
* Vanguard cuts ETF fees in Hong Kong on.ft.com/2e9zvr1
* EU leaders to hold talks on Russian political meddling on.ft.com/2e9A1VZ
* UK prosecutors question Barclays executives for Libor
probe on.ft.com/2dHc98V
Overview
- German energy storage start-up Sonnen has raised $85
million in its fourth fundraising round, securing investments
from Envision Energy and Thomas Putter, former chairman of
Allianz Capital Partners.
-The world's second-largest asset manager, Vanguard, cut
expense ratios on five of its Hong Kong ETFs by up to 18 basis
points, thereby reducing annual fees to between 18 and 35 basis
points from the previous 25 to 45 basis points.
- EU leaders are set to discuss on the basis of intelligence
findings on whether Russia is interfering with European
politics. EU diplomats said due to growing anxiety of Russian
support for far-right and populist movements, "several"
countries had stepped up scrutiny of possible links with Moscow.
- The Serious Fraud Office has stepped up the probe into
whether senior bankers allegedly ordered the lowballing of Libor
at Barclays Plc. The SFO is questioning former and
senior managers of Barclays in a probe to examine if the bank
submitted low Libor rates, which would have made it look
healthier than it really was.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)