BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Headlines
* BHP Billiton posts 6 pct drop in iron ore, copper output on.ft.com/2dMGxhX
* Former PM Monti urges Italians to reject Renzi's referendum on.ft.com/2dMI1Zr
* Tabcorp and Tatts to create A$11.3 bln gaming giant on.ft.com/2dMHV4d
* John Stumpf resigns from Chevron, Target boards on.ft.com/2dMHRBE
Overview
- BHP Billiton said its iron ore output dropped 6 percent in this quarter. Its Samarco mine in Brazil remains suspended after a spill that killed 19 people.
- Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that he would vote against the premier's constitutional reforms in the December referendum.
- Australia's biggest bookmakers Tabcorp and Tatts Group said they would merge giving a combined equity value of a$11.3 billion. Existing Tabcorp shareholders will own about 42 per cent of the combined company and Tatts shareholders will own the rest.
- John Stumpf resigned as a board director at both Chevron and Target in a latest setback for Stumpf after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of Wells Fargo last week.
