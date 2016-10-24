Oct 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* HNA takes $6.5bn Hilton stake to tap tourist growth on.ft.com/2ezDiQd
* Vitol to sell 50% stake in VTTI oil tank business for $1.2bn on.ft.com/2ezD37O
* S&P warns it may cut AT&T rating after Time Warner deal on.ft.com/2ezGr2C
* EasyJet shares climb higher after UBS turns positive on.ft.com/2ezDdfr
Overview
- China based HNA Group is buying a 25 percent stake in Hilton for $6.5 billion. The deal to buy the stake from Blackstone values the US hotel chain at a 14 percent premium to Hilton's closing price.
- World's largest independent oil trader Vitol said it is selling a 50 percent stake in its VTTI oil tank business to Buckeye Partners for $1.15 billion.
- Rating agency S&P warned that it may cut AT&T's credit rating by one notch because of its deal to buy Time Warner, that would add to its debt.
- Easyjet shares rallied on Monday after UBS turned positive on the company. UBS said that since expectation have already fallen more than 40 percent from recent peak, earnings risk is now "at least neutral". (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.