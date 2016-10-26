UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Headlines
Overview
- Lockheed Martin said it expects a 7 percent rise in net sales next year. It was the biggest gainer on the S&P 500 and among industrials on Tuesday.
- Tension between Brussels and Italy over the country's 2017 budget escalated on Tuesday after the European Commission imposed a 48-hour deadline on Rome to explain why it was breaking previous fiscal agreements.
- Ireland has now pitched to host the European banking Authority. The country, which suffered a bad banking crisis, is the latest in the rush to take over London-based EU institutions.
- The BBC's next chief will be paid 10,000 pounds lesser than the predecessor, the UK government announced. The new chair will serve a fixed term of four years and will be extended only in "exceptional circumstances".
