BRIEF-Diageo ceo says no major impact if united states were to revert to wto trade arrangements
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term
Nov 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bank of England raises inflation forecasts on.ft.com/2fJpvWB
Air France plans low-cost flying unit for long-haul routes on.ft.com/2fJmmGw
New Adidas chief to revamp Reebok brand on.ft.com/2fJoZI8
Deutsche Bank's sale of stake in Hua Xia wins approval on.ft.com/2fJokXn
Overview
The Bank of England forecast the biggest sustained overshoot of inflation since it gained independence to set interest rates in 1997.
Air France KLM SA will create a low-cost, long-haul flying unit within Air France, that will operate 10 percent of long-haul routes.
Adidas AG's new chief executive unveiled plans to overhaul its Reebok brand as the sportswear group's growth slowed in the third quarter.
Deutsche Bank AG received regulatory approval for the sale of its stake in Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term
LONDON, Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported a better than expected rise in sales on Thursday, helped by improvements in its U.S. business that boosted confidence in the company's future performance.
LONDON, Jan 26 Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buyout offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported a 9 percent drop in first-half operating profit after a jump in Premier League soccer costs.