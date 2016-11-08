Nov 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Total and CNPC set to sign Iranian gas deal
Cyber fraudsters expose vulnerabilities at Tesco Bank
Samsung HQ raided in Korea over Choi Soon-sil scandal
HSBC ready to allocate more capital to investment bank
RBS sets aside 400 mln stg for Global Restructuring Group
payouts
Overview
France's Total SA and China National Petroleum
Corp are set to sign a major agreement with Iran for the
development of its gasfields as a result of loosening of
international sanctions.
Tesco Bank, owned by retailer Tesco Plc saw one of
the biggest cyber bank robberies in British history, after
20,000 customer accounts lost money.
The offices of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were
raided amid the widening scandal surrounding Choi Soon-sil, a
confidante to South Korea's president.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will announce on
Tuesday that it is putting aside almost 400 million euros to
admit some wrongdoing by its restructuring unit in the aftermath
of the financial crisis.
