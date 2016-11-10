Nov 10 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Emails link Rio Tinto managers to Guinea payments on.ft.com/2fg5NRi
John Lewis strikes deal with Sky to push Christmas ad on.ft.com/2ffZ4GY
S&P affirms U.S.'s double A plus credit rating on.ft.com/2fg5N3X
Renault referred to French state prosecutors over emissions
on.ft.com/2fg44vc
Overview
Two former chief executives of Rio Tinto Plc
discussed payments to a consultant for work on a $20 billion
iron ore project in Guinea that the company has since reported
to regulators.
John Lewis Plc signed a deal with Sky TV to give
the broadcaster rights to screen the department store chain's
Christmas advert.
Standard & Poor's has affirmed the credit ratings of the
United States of America following Donald Trump's victory in the
presidential election.
French anti-fraud investigators have referred Renault SA
to state prosecutors over abnormal emissions of
nitrogen oxide pollutants from some of its diesel engines.
