US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens above 20,000 for second straight day
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
Nov 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Snapchat files for IPO with securities regulator on.ft.com/2fU3u3j
Ron Dennis ousted as head of F1 owner McLaren on.ft.com/2fU9cCt
Google to double London headcount in search for talent on.ft.com/2fU5vwI
Vodafone takes 6.3 bln euros hit on Indian business on.ft.com/2fU5zws
Overview
Snap, owner of messaging app Snapchat, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in what is expected to be one of the largest technology listings in recent years, according to people close to the company.
Ron Dennis was removed as chairman and chief executive of McLaren after falling out with fellow shareholders over the direction of the Formula One technology group.
Alphabet Inc's Google announced plans for a new building in the King's Cross area of London and almost double its headcount in the city over the next few years.
Mobile telecoms group Vodafone is counting the cost of its Indian foray after it booked an impairment charge of 6.3 billion euros against its local operations to reflect the business it has lost to aggressive new rival Reliance Jio.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)