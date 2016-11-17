Nov 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Saudi Arabia set to reveal depth of oil reserves on.ft.com/2fXq1MD
Rakuten ups its brand game with 220 mln euros Barcelona
sponsorship on.ft.com/2fXtif1
Davies says Rio Tinto lacks grounds for termination on.ft.com/2fXuM8W
Rolls-Royce braced for tough times at marine and industrial
units on.ft.com/2fXrDGt
Overview
Saudi Arabia is set to disclose how much crude lies beneath
the desert kingdom's sands as it prepares to sell shares in
Saudi Aramco.
Japanese internet retailer Rakuten Inc signed a new
four-year deal with Barcelona worth at least 220 million euros
($235.40 million), sealing one of the world's largest football
shirt sponsorships.
Rio Tinto Plc's former head of energy and mineral
division Alan Davies said he "has been left with no option but
to take the strongest possible legal action in response" to his
dismissal.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc warned there were
challenging conditions ahead for its marine and industrial
engine businesses. However, the company said it was on track to
meet profit expectations for this year.
($1 = 0.9346 euros)
