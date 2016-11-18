Nov 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Wolfgang Schauble sets out tough line on Brexit on.ft.com/2g3C0tQ

Deutsche Bank eyes bonus clawback for former bosses on.ft.com/2g0L3tS

CBI's all-white leadership challenged on diversity call on.ft.com/2g0Jexa

Hungary to offer EU's lowest corporate tax rate on.ft.com/2g3AQPg

Overview

Even after its exit from the European Union, the UK would be bound by tax rules that would restrict it from granting incentives to keep investors in the country - and would also face EU budget bills for more than a decade, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble told the Financial Times.

Deutsche Bank AG's supervisory board is taking legal counsel on whether it can recoup bonuses from a number of former executives, including former chief executives Anshu Jain and Josef Ackermann.

The Confederation of British Industry faces accusations of hypocrisy after British think-tank Policy Exchange said the business lobby did not have a single non-white senior director at a national or regional level, despite asking its members to broaden the diversity of their directors.

Hungary will reduce its corporate tax rate to a flat 9 percent as part of efforts to boost its economic competitiveness and help wages rise, government officials said on Thursday. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)