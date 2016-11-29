BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BT names Mike McTighe as chairman of Openreach
Actelion weighs complex deal to combine with part of J&J
Tesco's Clarke to face no charges from SFO in accounting scandal
Accountancy watchdog to probe Sports Direct's auditor
Overview
BT Group Plc said Mike McTighe, former board member of Ofcom, has been appointed the first chairman of Openreach, BT's fixed network business.
Actelion Ltd is considering a complex deal to combine with Johnson & Johnson's pharma business that would leave the Swiss drugmaker independent from the U.S. healthcare company, people close to the discussions said. J&J would become a major shareholder in the new, larger biotech company and could be asked to add some cash to complete the deal, the people said.
Philip Clarke, the former chief executive of Tesco Plc , will not face charges from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the accounting scandal that rocked Britain's biggest retailer in 2014, his lawyer said on Monday.
Britain's accounting watchdog has begun an investigation into Grant Thornton's auditing of financial statements published by Sports Direct, it said on Monday, dealing another blow to the troubled sportswear retailer.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: