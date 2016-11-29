Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BT names Mike McTighe as chairman of Openreach

Actelion weighs complex deal to combine with part of J&J

Tesco's Clarke to face no charges from SFO in accounting scandal

Accountancy watchdog to probe Sports Direct's auditor

Overview

BT Group Plc said Mike McTighe, former board member of Ofcom, has been appointed the first chairman of Openreach, BT's fixed network business.

Actelion Ltd is considering a complex deal to combine with Johnson & Johnson's pharma business that would leave the Swiss drugmaker independent from the U.S. healthcare company, people close to the discussions said. J&J would become a major shareholder in the new, larger biotech company and could be asked to add some cash to complete the deal, the people said.

Philip Clarke, the former chief executive of Tesco Plc , will not face charges from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the accounting scandal that rocked Britain's biggest retailer in 2014, his lawyer said on Monday.

Britain's accounting watchdog has begun an investigation into Grant Thornton's auditing of financial statements published by Sports Direct, it said on Monday, dealing another blow to the troubled sportswear retailer.

