Co-Operative Energy to pick up all GB Energy customers

Praxair moves to re-open talks over $60 bln Linde deal

Sky keeps mobile service separate as it shuns bundling

Ofcom pushes for legal split of BT and Openreach

Nissan, BMW and Porsche face South Korea sales ban

Co-operative Energy has been chosen to supply customers of bankrupt GB Energy, British energy regulator Ofgem said. Ofgem said the company will honour all outstanding credit balances for present and past customers.

German industrial gases group Linde has received a fresh approach from U.S. rival Praxair for a merger of equals and its executive board is reviewing the proposal. The two parties abandoned talks in September to create a $60 billion-plus market leader after failing to agree on where important functions would be located and who would occupy key positions.

Sky Plc said it would enter the UK mobile market with a SIM-only deal that allows data allowances to roll over each month, and offers free calls to the 11 million British households that take its TV services. It was "time to shake up" the mobile market, particularly in data, where many customers paid for more than they used because they were worried about exceeding their allowance, the pay-TV group said on Tuesday.

Britain's telecoms regulator will go to the European Commission to try to force BT Group Plc to legally separate Openreach, the division that supplies broadband to millions of homes and businesses, in a major reform aimed at spurring investment in the country's ageing network.

South Korea said on Tuesday it plans to disallow sales of two Nissan Motor Co Ltd, one BMW AG and three Porsche AG car models after finding errors in certification documents for the car makers' imported models.

