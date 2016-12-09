Dec 9 The following are the top stories in the latest edition of the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines: Spotify abandons attempt to buy SoundCloud (on.ft.com/2hkYLwo) DMGT to reduce stake in Euromoney (on.ft.com/2gH9Ofj) Cambridge warns of Brexit hit on EU student numbers (on.ft.com/2hqILov) Southern train drivers closer to another round of strikes (on.ft.com/2h96Q3Z) Overview Swedish music-streaming service provider Spotify has ended talks to acquire German rival SoundCloud, according to a person briefed on the discussions. Daily Mail and General Trust Plc said on Thursday it would reduce its holding in Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc to about 49 percent from about 67 percent to improve its investment portfolio and lower its debt. Cambridge University has said in submissions to the House of Commons Education Committee that applications from European Union member states into the educational institution have fallen 14 percent this year. Govia Thameslink Railway, operator of Southern, failed in its high court bid to halt a series of strikes by the railway drivers in the coming days after a high court judge dismissed the company's appeal on Thursday. (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)