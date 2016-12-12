Dec 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Tesco Bank debit cards risked cyber crime, warn rivals on.ft.com/2gtSIpw

* Monte dei Paschi makes last-ditch push to raise 5 bln euros on.ft.com/2gu04Jl

* Boeing inks $16.6 bln deal with Iran's national carrier on.ft.com/2gtWwXw

Overview

- Tesco Bank has issued sequential debit card numbers and exposed customers to cyber crime. This is a practice most banks avoid because it lets hackers remain undetected while working quickly through thousands of accounts, according to rival lenders.

- Monte dei Paschi di Siena's board is making a last-ditch attempt to raise 5 billion euros by the end of 2016 in a quest to stave off a state bail-out for the world's oldest surviving lender.

- Boeing and Iran's national carrier have finalised their $16.6 billion deal for the sale of 80 aircraft to the Islamic Republic's airlines. The deal marks the first large contract with a US company since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)