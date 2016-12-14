Dec 14 The following are the top stories in the latest edition of the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines * Johnson & Johnson ends bid for Actelion on.ft.com/2gG009I * UK banks shut 1,000 branches as customers turn to mobile banking on.ft.com/2gFVuI0 * Lords call for protection for EU nationals living in UK on.ft.com/2gFUqnG * Fininvest to raise Mediaset stake to near 40 per cent of voting rights on.ft.com/2gFRjw7 Overview - Johnson & Johnson ended talks to acquire Actelion saying that it was unable to reach an agreement that would have created value for its shareholders. - HSBC has shut about 30 percent of its bank branches since the start of 2015, the most for any bank in the UK, a consumer group said. Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group shut 191 and 180 branches, respectively. - Lords committee said that ministers should provide an immediate "unilateral undertaking" to protect the citizenship rights of EU nationals living in the UK after Brexit. - Mediaset's biggest shareholder Fininvest said it bought 27.66 million shares in the broadcaster and entered into contract to buy another 14 million shares, which would push Fininvest's stake to 40 percent. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)