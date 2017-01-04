Jan 4 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BA passengers face disruption as union renews strike threat
Sir Ivan Rogers quits as UK's EU ambassador
Farmers facing 'triple jeopardy' from Brexit
Overview
British Airways cabin crew plan to hold a 48-hour strike
starting on Jan. 10, after suspending previous plans to walk out
over Christmas, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
Britain's ambassador to the European Union, who sometimes
clashed with London over its approach to Europe, abruptly
resigned less than three months before Prime Minister Theresa
May is due to trigger formal Brexit negotiations.
Britain's exit from the European Union would adversely
affect UK agriculture with the loss of income from the EU in the
form of Common Agricultural Policy payments, uncertainty over
the scope of new trade deals, and possibly stiffer trading
competition from larger economies with lower animal welfare and
food safety standards, according to a report published on
Wednesday by the Environmental Audit Committee.
