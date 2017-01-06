BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Jan 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Top official at Brexit ministry opposed Tim Barrow as EU ambassador on.ft.com/2hY1fQo
Royal Mail moves to close defined-benefit pension fund on.ft.com/2hYoABt
Head of Barclays Japan questioned in Libor probe on.ft.com/2hY5U54
Overview
Olly Robbins, the permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union, wanted to take control of United Kingdom's negotiations with Brussels and "vigorously opposed" the appointment of Tim Barrow as Britain's envoy to the European Union, according to several officials close to the process.
The United Kingdom's Royal Mail Plc is moving forward with plans to close a 90,000-member pension fund, saying it had begun consulting workers on the future of the 7.4 billion pounds ($9.18 billion) defined-benefit scheme.
Barclays Plc's Japan boss Mark Dearlove was interviewed by the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office before Christmas as part of the agency's third criminal probe into whether the bank manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate. ($1 = 0.8063 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.