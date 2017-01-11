Jan 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Volkswagen AG said on Tuesday it has negotiated a $4.3 billion draft settlement with U.S. regulators to resolve its diesel emissions troubles and plans to plead guilty to criminal misconduct.

Britain's Financial Reporting Council is asking the government for greater oversight powers to tackle corporate governance issues in its annual report published on Wednesday on corporate culture against what it called a "backdrop of falling public trust in business."

Income inequality in Britain narrowed in the 2015-16 financial year as poorer families got help from low inflation and retirees gained from generous pensions, but many people of working age lost out, official data showed on Tuesday.

Chinese investors spent four times as much on acquisitions in the European Union last year as European companies did in China, according to a report by research firm Rhodium Group.

Italian police arrested two siblings on Tuesday for hacking into the emails of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, former prime minister Matteo Renzi and thousands of others. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)