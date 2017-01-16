UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Luxottica and Essilor agree 50 bln euro merger
Facebook rolls out fake-news filtering service to Germany
SpaceX mounts a comeback with successful rocket launch
Swan song for DUET Group as board approves Li Ka-shing bid
Overview
Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French corrective eye lens maker Essilor have agreed on a 50 billion euros ($53.11 billion) merger, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Facebook Inc said on Sunday it would roll out measures to fact check and flag fake news in Germany, in an attempt to reduce dissemination of hoaxes ahead of election.
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Saturday launched its first rocket back into space since a launch pad explosion that halted operations for more than four months. The Falcon 9 blasted off from southern California to put into orbit 10 one-ton satellites for Iridium Communications Inc, which will use them to enhance mobile voice and data relay capabilities.
Australian energy firm DUET Group's board approved a takeover offer from a consortium comprising of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd and Power Assets Holdings LTd to buy all its shares, valuing the company at A$7.37 billion ($5.51 billion). ($1 = 1.3365 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.