Overview

Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French corrective eye lens maker Essilor have agreed on a 50 billion euros ($53.11 billion) merger, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook Inc said on Sunday it would roll out measures to fact check and flag fake news in Germany, in an attempt to reduce dissemination of hoaxes ahead of election.

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Saturday launched its first rocket back into space since a launch pad explosion that halted operations for more than four months. The Falcon 9 blasted off from southern California to put into orbit 10 one-ton satellites for Iridium Communications Inc, which will use them to enhance mobile voice and data relay capabilities.

Australian energy firm DUET Group's board approved a takeover offer from a consortium comprising of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd and Power Assets Holdings LTd to buy all its shares, valuing the company at A$7.37 billion ($5.51 billion). ($1 = 1.3365 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)