BRIEF-Riverbridge Partners reports 6.74 pct passive stake in Freshpet
* Riverbridge Partners Llc reports 6.74 percent passive stake in Freshpet Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j2df5x) Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Theresa May to lay out clean break from EU
Daily Mail walks away from talks over joint advertising sales initiative
Rolls-Royce reaches deal to pay 671 mln pounds to settle bribery probes
LSE fines independent broker Cornhill Capital
Northern Ireland faces fresh elections on March 2
Overview
* Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her 12 priorities for upcoming divorce talks with the bloc.
* Daily Mail and General Trust Plc have stepped back from talks to create a new joint advertising sales initiative known as "Project Juno," which was launched in 2016.
* British engineering group Rolls-Royce Plc said on Monday that it had reached settlements with authorities in Britain, the United States and Brazil relating to bribery and corruption involving intermediaries, which would result in a series of payments totalling 671 million pounds ($809 million).
* The London Stock Exchange has fined UK-based brokerage firm Cornhill Capital for violation of its rules on London's junior market, Aim.
* Britain's Northern Ireland minister called an early election on Monday for March 2 following the collapse of the region's power-sharing government that risks a lengthy period of political paralysis just as Britain prepares for talks to leave the EU.
($1 = 0.8299 pounds) (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Riverbridge Partners Llc reports 6.74 percent passive stake in Freshpet Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j2df5x) Further company coverage:
* Capital One reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $791 million, or $1.45 per share
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results