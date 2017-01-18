Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Greenpeace challenges HSBC on financing for palm oil
companies
on.ft.com/2jlp8AD
Rolls-Royce leadership aware of potential corruption in 2010
on.ft.com/2j6Lc10
Theresa May unveils plan to quit EU single market under
Brexit
on.ft.com/2j4ASqj
Incoming BBC chairman warns of budgetary constraints
on.ft.com/2iyQ6HR
Overview
* Environmental group Greenpeace International on Tuesday
slammed HSBC Holdings Plc for allegedly funding palm
oil companies in Indonesia that it says have destroyed tropical
rainforests.
* British engineering group Rolls-Royce Plc's
leadership was aware about its ongoing corruption in 2010 but
chose not to inform the concerned authorities, according to a
court ruling.
* Britain will quit the EU single market when it leaves the
European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday in a
decisive speech that set a course for a clean break with the
world's largest trading bloc.
* In his first remarks since being chosen as BBC chairman,
David Clementi told a parliamentary committee that a 2015 deal
with the government will be of "severe financial pressure"
during the next five years.
