Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Theresa May criticised for not disclosing Trident missile
test 'failure' on.ft.com/2jKY3XC
Bernie Ecclestone stands down as F1 chief on.ft.com/2jKWpVY
Robert Hannigan quits as head of GCHQ on.ft.com/2jL9Oxh
Overview
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was
briefed about the successful certification of a nuclear
submarine as she came under increasing pressure over her
handling of reports its unarmed Trident missile misfired.
Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's
commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners
Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American
Chase Carey.
British spy chief Robert Hannigan said on Monday he was
stepping down as head of Britain's intelligence eavesdropping
service GCHQ. Sources close to Hannigan, 51, said the decision
was taken for personal reasons.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)