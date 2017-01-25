Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Trenitalia makes second UK rail move with joint franchise
bid on.ft.com/2jP7zsM
EnQuest buys North Sea oilfield stake from BP on.ft.com/2jP7s0z
HSBC signals end to UK branch closure programme on.ft.com/2jPdtue
Airbus warns of investment cut if Brexit costs rise on.ft.com/2jPiGSD
Overview
Italy's state-owned train operator Trenitalia entered into a
partnership with FirstGroup Plc on Tuesday to bid for
two new UK rail franchises in its second move in two weeks into
the sector.
Oil producer EnQuest Plc has agreed to buy a 25
percent stake in BP Plc's Magnus oil field and
surrounding assets in the North Sea, financed through future
returns, as it pursues its strategy of trying to breathe new
life into old fields.
HSBC Holdings Plc said on Tuesday it plans to close
62 branches and fire more than 180 employees marking the end of
its branch restructuring program in Britain aimed at reducing
costs.
Airbus Group SE may cut investment in the UK if it
has to bear extra costs as a result of Britain's exit from the
European Union, the company's Chief Operating Officer Tom
Williams told a hearing of the Commons Treasury select committee
on the UK's future relationship with the EU. All the three
British industries summoned for the hearing - aerospace,
automotive and chemicals - suggested that abandoning the EU
single market and customs union risked leaving their industries
vulnerable to extra costs and delays that could damage Britain's
competitiveness.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)