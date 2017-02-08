Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Lloyds launches review of customers hit by HBOS fraud
Deutsche Bank Israel MD arrested in tax probe
Airbus integration sparks resignation of strategy director
Moelis wins biggest ever mandate for Saudi Aramco IPO
Overview
Lloyds Banking Group is to review the cases of
British businesses that lost out in a 245 million pound
($306.45 million) fraud for which six people were jailed last
week. The fraud involved two former bankers of HBOS, once
Britain's biggest mortgage lender, which was rescued in a
state-engineered takeover by Lloyds in 2008. They helped siphon
off money from struggling businesses which were HBOS clients.
Israel's Tax Authority said on Tuesday that the chief
executive of Deutsche Bank's local subsidiary has
been arrested and released on bail over allegations that it
mis-reported transactions worth more than 550 million shekels
($146.74 million).
Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the
founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar
for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of
February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
Independent investment bank Moelis & Co won the sole
advisory mandate for the planned initial public offering of
Saudi Aramco.
