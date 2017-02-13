Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Cinven in 3.5 bln stg offer for German drugmaker Stada
ArcelorMittal calls for carbon levy on imports to EU
companies
SoundCloud loses key executives amid funding woes
Generali targets deeper cuts in attempt to stay independent
Overview
German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG has
received two takeover proposals including a 3.5 billion euro bid
from private equity group Cinven, kicking off a bidding war for
the company.
ArcelorMittal SA's Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal
asked Brussels to look at increasing the cost of goods imported
to Europe from countries without a carbon price.
German music-streaming service SoundCloud has lost two of
its top executives, and is urgently seeking funds, after warning
in January that it may run out of cash this year.
Italian insurer Banca Generali SpA is planning to
raise its cost-cutting target to defend itself against a
potential bid from Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the country's
largest bank by market value.
