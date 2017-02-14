Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the
GSK claims new HIV combination therapy will be 'less
harmful'
Glencore to buy Gertler out of its DRC copper and cobalt
mines
BAE poised to confirm Woodburn will succeed King as chief
Venezuela's vice president labelled international drug
trafficker by U.S.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said its new HIV treatment would
be "less harmful" than current therapies, as it unveiled
clinical trial results for a two-drug cocktail designed to
reduce the amount of medicine that patients must take each day.
Glencore Plc announced a $960 million deal to buy
Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler out of two of the
mining-cum-trading company's copper and cobalt operations in the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
BAE Systems Plc is set to confirm that Ian King
will be succeeded as chief executive this year by Charles
Woodburn, the former oil services executive hired by the defence
company in 2016 as chief operating officer.
The United States said Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El
Aissami was an international drug trafficker who had facilitated
multiple one-ton narcotics shipments to Mexico and the United
States, and it froze millions of dollars worth of his U.S.-based
wealth.
