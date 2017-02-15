Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TCI attempts to block 8.5 bln stg Safran takeover of Zodiac

Peugeot in advanced talks to buy GM's European businesses

Rolls-Royce reports biggest loss with drop in every division

Royal Bank of Scotland to launch direct lending service

Overview

One of Europe's largest activist hedge funds, The Children's Investment Fund, has launched a campaign to block Safran SA's 8.5 billion pound takeover for its rival Zodiac Aerospace SA.

PSA Group, maker of Peugeot and Citroën cars, is in talks to acquire General Motors Co's European business in a deal that would transform the region's automotive market.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc reported a fall in underlying profits in every division in 2016, as it posted a 4.6 billion pound annual pre-tax loss, the largest in its history, due to a weaker pound and fines for bribery and corruption charges.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is to offer business loans within hours as part of a move to digitise the bank and bolster relations with small companies following alleged wrongdoing in its restructuring unit.