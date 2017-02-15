Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
TCI attempts to block 8.5 bln stg Safran takeover of Zodiac
on.ft.com/2kHDE5K
Peugeot in advanced talks to buy GM's European businesses
on.ft.com/2kHYn9e
Rolls-Royce reports biggest loss with drop in every division
on.ft.com/2kHUnWd
Royal Bank of Scotland to launch direct lending service
on.ft.com/2kI3B59
Overview
One of Europe's largest activist hedge funds, The Children's
Investment Fund, has launched a campaign to block Safran SA's
8.5 billion pound takeover for its rival Zodiac
Aerospace SA.
PSA Group, maker of Peugeot and Citroën cars, is in talks to
acquire General Motors Co's European business in a deal
that would transform the region's automotive market.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc reported a fall in
underlying profits in every division in 2016, as it posted a 4.6
billion pound annual pre-tax loss, the largest in its history,
due to a weaker pound and fines for bribery and corruption
charges.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is to offer
business loans within hours as part of a move to digitise the
bank and bolster relations with small companies following
alleged wrongdoing in its restructuring unit.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)