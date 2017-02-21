Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Labour demands job guarantees for Vauxhall workers on.ft.com/2m63S2E

Lloyd's confirms Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman on.ft.com/2m61EjI

VW says it did not mislead UK customers on diesel emissions on.ft.com/2m6icIA

Overview

Britain's business minister urged the government on Monday to seek guarantees that the Vauxhall workforce will be protected if the company is sold to Peugeot manufacturer PSA.

Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest speciality insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman, it said on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.

Volkswagen UK Managing Director Paul Willis told MPs on Monday that the carmaker had not deceived any UK customers who bought diesel cars fitted with cheating software, but the claim was branded "little short of ridiculous" by Transport Minister John Hayes. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Sandra Maler)