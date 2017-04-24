April 25 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Albertsons explores bid for high-end grocer Whole Foods
Jimmy Choo put up for sale after losing its fashion cachet
PPG launches withering attack on Akzo Nobel leadership
Overview
Albertsons is exploring a takeover of high-end
grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, according to two people
familiar with the matter. Private equity group Cerberus Capital
Management that backs Albertsons has had preliminary discussions
with bankers about making a bid for Whole Foods.
British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo Plc has put
itself up for sale after struggling to retain the cachet it held
in the early 2000s. JAB Holdings, that owns 70 percent of the
shoemaker, is seeking buyers for the brand and also said it was
considering a sale of Swiss luxury footwear and accessories
company Bally International.
U.S. paint maker PPG Industries Inc raised its
proposed offer for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel by 8 percent
to 26.9 billion euros ($29.22 billion), increasing the pressure
on Akzo to enter into talks. PPG said its proposal was a "final"
invitation to Akzo to enter negotiations.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)