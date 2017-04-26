UPDATE 2-BP, Reliance to invest in Indian gas block, cooperate downstream
* Tie-up to evaluate fuels, carbon emissions trade (Recasts, adds quotes)
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Uber venture prepares for flying taxi tests by 2020
Alitalia plunged into chaos as workers reject rescue deal
Palantir pays $1.6 mln in hiring-discrimination settlement
Overview
Uber Technologies Inc said it would demonstrate flying vehicles by 2020 in Dubai and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with full-scale operations by 2023. The ride-hailing service is partnering with aircraft companies including Embraer SA to make the flying taxis.
Alitalia is preparing for special administration proceedings after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, making it impossible for the loss-making Italian airline to secure funds to keep its aircraft flying.
Palantir Technologies entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Labor Department to resolve charges it discriminated against Asian applicants in hiring for engineering jobs. Palantir agreed to pay $1.6 million and offer positions to eight extra Asian job applicants. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Tie-up to evaluate fuels, carbon emissions trade (Recasts, adds quotes)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered new insight into its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)