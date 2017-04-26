April 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Credit Suisse launches $4 bln share sale to ease capital fears

on.ft.com/2ovRHkP

Deutsche Boerse plans 200 mln euros share buyback after failed LSE merger

on.ft.com/2oKF7sU

Deutsche Bank executive warns thousands of UK roles at Brexit risk

on.ft.com/2pnaVbm

Overview

Credit Suisse has ditched plans to raise money by listing part of its Swiss business and will instead sell new shares worth about 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.03 billion) to get its financial strength back on a par with rivals.

Deutsche Boerse said it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218.14 million) in the second half of this year.

Deutsche Bank is considering whether it needs to move thousands of staff from London to Frankfurt following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, one of its top executives said. ($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)