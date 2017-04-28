April 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Steven Cohen dragged back into Fairfax lawsuit on.ft.com/2qci9wT United settles with abused passenger for undisclosed amount on.ft.com/2pEAANx Boeing asks U.S. to take action on Bombardier over C series pricing on.ft.com/2p8YaAP Overview The billionaire Steven Cohen must again face a lawsuit accusing him and his former firm SAC Capital Advisors LP of conspiring with other hedge funds to spread false rumours about Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd to drive down its stock price. United Airlines and the passenger who was dragged from a Chicago flight earlier this month have reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum, they said on Thursday, in the carrier's latest step to contain damage from an incident that sparked international outrage. Boeing Co asked the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Canadian planemaker Bombardier's new CSeries airplane, adding to growing trade tensions between the United States and Canada. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)