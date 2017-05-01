May 2 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Shine follows Ailes and O'Reilly out of Fox News
Axa ousts AllianceBernstein chief Peter Kraus in shake-up
Cisco announces intent to buy Viptela for $610 mln in cash
Overview
Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the
latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct
scandal at the cable channel.
The French parent of asset manager AllianceBernstein
fired its longtime leader, Peter Kraus, replacing him with a new
chief executive and new chairman, and overhauled the firm's
board, according to a filing on Monday that offered little
explanation for the unexpected changes.
Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday it intended to buy
privately held Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed
equity awards. The deal is expected to close in the second half
of the year pending regulatory reviews.
