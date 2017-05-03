May 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Avocet Mining shares suspended after accounts delay on.ft.com/2oVCWIa
* Trump and Putin discuss moves towards Syria peace on.ft.com/2oVw3qf
* Brussels hoists gross Brexit 'bill' to 100 bln euros on.ft.com/2oVxLb9
* KKR blocks new business from Barclays after Staley spat on.ft.com/2oVC5Hg
Overview
- Gold miner Avocet Mining's shares have been
suspended after it failed to meet a deadline to publish its
annual accounts. It's biggest shareholder is Elliott Associates.
- Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump talked paths towards
Syria's peace, in a second interaction between both the
presidents since Trump took office in January.
- EU has raised the opening demand for Britain's Brexit bill
to be a payment of up to 100 billion euros ($109.32 billion). EU
negotiators revised initial calculations to maximise the
liabilities Britain is asked to cover.
- KKR blocked Barclays from winning new
mandates at the U.S. private equity group in protest on how the
bank's CEO Jes Staley took his brother-in-law's dispute over a
failed Brazilian deal.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
