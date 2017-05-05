May 5 The following are the top stories in the
Google agrees 306 mln euros Italian tax settlement
Investigation launched into KPMG audit of Rolls-Royce
SocGen agrees 963 mln euros settlement with Libyan
Investment Authority
Tribeca Global Natural Resources calls on BHP to sell US
shale assets
Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay 306
million euros ($335.96 million) to settle a tax dispute with
Italy, the company and the country's tax authority said on
Thursday.
Britain's accounting watchdog has opened an investigation
into how KPMG checked the books of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
, the aero-engine group that agreed in January to pay 671
million pounds ($867.07 million) to settle a transatlantic
bribery probe.
Societe Generale avoided a costly and potentially
embarrassing court case on Thursday by agreeing to pay nearly 1
billion euros ($1.10 billion) to settle a long-running dispute
with the Libyan Investment Authority.
A second BHP Billiton Ltd shareholder has
made a public push for strategic changes at the world's largest
miner, with the Sydney-based Tribeca Global Natural Resources
Fund calling for the company to divest U.S. shale assets and to
review its board and senior management.
