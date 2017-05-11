May 12 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Uber faces regulation in Europe as transport company
SoftBank injects $500m into UK start-up in boost for
European tech
BT tries to reset fortunes with restructuring plan
Wells Fargo unveils additional $2bn in cost savings
Overview
An adviser to the European Union's top court said
ride-hailing app Uber Technologies Inc should be
regulated as a transport company and be subject to the same
rules as normal taxis.
Improbable is raising $502 million from Japan's SoftBank
in a deal that will value the UK virtual simulation
start-up at more than $1 billion.
BT Group Plc will cut 4,000 jobs and replace the boss
of its global services business in a plan to tackle the source
of an Italian accounting scandal that stunned Britain's biggest
telecoms group in January.
Executives at Wells Fargo & Co doubled its
cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath
of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still
trying to recover from.
