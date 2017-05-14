May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bitcoin's surge fuels fears of asset bubble

Tesco turns to solar in Paris climate accord pledge

Co-op Bank close to bolstering balance sheet

Deutsche Wohnen would not block new bid from rival

Overview

The high valuations for bitcoin have helped the value of unregulated crypto currencies burst through $50 billion.

UK supermarket chain Tesco Plc said it will ramp up its use of solar panels, in a pledge to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in line with the toughest goals of the Paris climate accord.

The Co-operative Bank is expected to announce that it is in advanced talks with existing hedge fund investors about injecting more capital to bolster its balance sheet.

Deutsche Wohnen's new chief financial officer said that Germany's second largest listed landlord will not block a bid from its rival, Vonovia, if the offer price was "adequate". ($1 = 113.1100 yen) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)