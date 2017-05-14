REFILE-BRIEF-Safran announces IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bitcoin's surge fuels fears of asset bubble
Tesco turns to solar in Paris climate accord pledge
Co-op Bank close to bolstering balance sheet
Deutsche Wohnen would not block new bid from rival
Overview
The high valuations for bitcoin have helped the value of unregulated crypto currencies burst through $50 billion.
UK supermarket chain Tesco Plc said it will ramp up its use of solar panels, in a pledge to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in line with the toughest goals of the Paris climate accord.
The Co-operative Bank is expected to announce that it is in advanced talks with existing hedge fund investors about injecting more capital to bolster its balance sheet.
Deutsche Wohnen's new chief financial officer said that Germany's second largest listed landlord will not block a bid from its rival, Vonovia, if the offer price was "adequate". ($1 = 113.1100 yen) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.