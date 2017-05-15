May 16 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Chevron investors back off from climate change proposal
on.ft.com/2pQ0d9O
Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct
on.ft.com/2pQ9ZsQ
Uber engineer barred from work on key self-driving car
technology
on.ft.com/2pQkwUR
New AIG CEO Brian Duperreault plans to 'grow' insurer
on.ft.com/2pQiML1
Overview
Chevron Corp investors have withdrawn a shareholder
proposal calling for the oil group to report regularly on the
risks it faces from policies to address climate change, after
the company published an analysis of the issue.
Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over
the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP
hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason
Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.
A judge in San Francisco has banned the top engineer on Uber
Technologies Inc's self-driving car programme from any
work on a type of laser sensor known as Lidar.
American International Group Inc named an insurance
industry veteran Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive
officer and signalled it would seek to expand the group after
years of shrinkage in the wake of its government rescue during
the financial crisis.
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)