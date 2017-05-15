May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Chevron investors back off from climate change proposal

on.ft.com/2pQ0d9O

Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct

on.ft.com/2pQ9ZsQ

Uber engineer barred from work on key self-driving car technology

on.ft.com/2pQkwUR

New AIG CEO Brian Duperreault plans to 'grow' insurer

on.ft.com/2pQiML1

Overview

Chevron Corp investors have withdrawn a shareholder proposal calling for the oil group to report regularly on the risks it faces from policies to address climate change, after the company published an analysis of the issue.

Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.

A judge in San Francisco has banned the top engineer on Uber Technologies Inc's self-driving car programme from any work on a type of laser sensor known as Lidar.

American International Group Inc named an insurance industry veteran Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive officer and signalled it would seek to expand the group after years of shrinkage in the wake of its government rescue during the financial crisis. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)