UPDATE 1-France's Orange to cut stake in BT Group
PARIS, June 19 French telecoms company Orange plans to reduce its stake in British rival BT Group from 4 percent to as little as 1.33 percent, it said on Monday.
Facebook makes biggest pitch yet for competing with TV
Chinese group in talks to aid struggling jet maker Bombardier
Roger Ailes death throws Fox probe into doubt
Facebook fined 110 mln euros by European Commission over WhatsApp deal
Facebook Inc has struck a deal with Major League Baseball to show 20 of the league's games live this season in an agreement that expands the social media network further into the world of live programming.
Bombardier Inc and China's Comac have held talks about a deal that could inject new life into the debt-laden Canadian company's passenger jet business.
The criminal investigation into a wide range of practices at Fox News is now on shaky ground after the death of the cable channel's founder, Roger Ailes, according to two people briefed on the inquiry.
European Union antitrust regulators fined Facebook 110 million euros ($122.18 million) for giving misleading information during a vetting of its deal to acquire messaging service WhatsApp in 2014. ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium comprising Capricorn Energy, a subsidiary of Britain's Cairn Energy, and Citla Energy won a close contest to secure the ninth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
ESTORIL, Portugal, June 19 The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.