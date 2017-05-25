May 25 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
- Bunge shares creep higher as Glencore interest digested on.ft.com/2qlsntO
- Ted Malloch not being considered for EU ambassador post on.ft.com/2qlOIHA
- U.S. steel industry says cheap imports threaten national
security on.ft.com/2qlpwRA
- UK hits out at U.S. over leaks in Manchester attack probe
on.ft.com/2qlEXsX
Overview
- Shares of Bunge held its gains on Wednesday after
Glencore disclosed a takeover approach. Glencore said
it had made an "informal approach" to Bunge about a "possible
consensual business combination". Bunge later said it was not in
discussions.
- U.S. academic Ted Malloch who claimed to be Donald Trump's
likely ambassador to the EU, was never under consideration for
the position. He had caused alarm among European politicians by
celebrating Brexit and predicting the "collapse" of the euro and
the EU.
- The U.S. steel industry is pushing for the Trump
administration to take a sweeping view of what constitutes
national security, seeking a crackdown on steel imports from
China, South Korea and others. Industry executives argued that
illegal dumping of below-cost steel threatened their ability to
supply everything from armour plating and other speciality
metals used by the military.
- British security officials investigating the Manchester
attack are considering withholding sensitive information from
the United States after a series of damaging leaks. UK
intelligence and security agencies are frustrated by leaks of
up-to-date information about the attack which appears to have
been disclosed to media by U.S. counterparts without permission.
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)